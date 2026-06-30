NM United to host Mexico City's Atlante FC in Wednesday night friendly match

One of Mexico’s most celebrated soccer teams is coming to Albuquerque for a friendly match against New Mexico United Wednesday evening at 7:30 PM and will be played at Isotopes Park.

Atlante Football Club was founded in 1916 in Sinaloa, but soon established themselves in Mexico City’s popular Condesa neighborhood, where during the middle of the 20th Century, the team became one of the nation’s top clubs. Atlante has won the Mexican first division three times, most recently in 2007.

The club has been up and down over the years - even leaving the capital to play in Cancun for a while. But Atlante has returned to the Mexican top league and plays its home games in Mexico City’s historic Estadio Azteca.

New Mexico United President Ron Patel is thrilled to bring Atlante to Albuquerque for a friendly exhibition match against United.

“They are labeled as the team of the team of the people - el equipe del pueblo - and it’s kind of, I think, the working man’s club in Mexico City,” Patel said.

Atlante is also led by one of Mexico’s most renowned soccer coaches. Miguel Herrera led the Mexican national team to the round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup and also won the 2015 Concacaf Gold Cup.. But Herrera is probably most famous for his personality - which is as big and bold as Mexico itself.

Wednesday's game is Atlante's last international friendly match before beginning the 2026 Liga MX Apertura season on July 16 vs. Necaxa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. New Mexico United will resume United Soccer League play at Isotopes Park with a 7:30 p.m. contest against Oakland on Saturday.