Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

NPR News

By Virginia Lozano
Published December 11, 2021 at 11:46 AM MST
An overturned tree sits in front of a tornado damaged home in Mayfield, Ky
Mark Humphrey
/
AP
Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub with confirmed fatalities on site. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.

Firefighters survey tornado damages in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
Chris Buchanan, right, lures dog Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home with help from Niki Thompson, left, in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Mark Humphrey / AP
A person walks through the remains of several apartment units after a tornado damaged the area, in Mayfield, Ky.
Mark Humphrey / AP
General view of tornado damaged structures in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation on Saturday at an Amazon Distribution Hub in Edwardsville, Ill.
/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation at an Amazon Distribution Hub in Edwardsville, Ill.
/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio
Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky.
Mark Humphrey / AP
Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
Tornado debris in Mayfield, Ky.
/ Brandon Clement - WxChasing
A Kentucky National Guard helicopter surveys the tornado damage near Mayfield Consumer Products on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
A classic Chevrolet sits amidst a tornado destroyed building on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky.
Brett Carlsen / Getty Images
People work at the scene of a train derailment after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes in Earlington, Ky.
Cheney Orr / Reuters
A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris.
Cheney Orr / Reuters
Local residents walk past the scene of a train derailment after devastating tornadoes in Earlington, Ky.
Cheney Orr / Reuters
Virginia Lozano