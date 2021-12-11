Photos: Scenes from the deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

Multiple tornadoes struck late Friday night and Saturday morning, tearing through several states including Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Ill., the tornado ripped through an Amazon Distribution Hub with confirmed fatalities on site. At least 70 people have died in Kentucky alone, the governor said, and the death toll may rise to more than 100.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images Firefighters survey tornado damages in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky.

Mark Humphrey / AP Chris Buchanan, right, lures dog Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home with help from Niki Thompson, left, in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Mark Humphrey / AP A person walks through the remains of several apartment units after a tornado damaged the area, in Mayfield, Ky.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images General view of tornado damaged structures in Mayfield, Kentucky.

/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation on Saturday at an Amazon Distribution Hub in Edwardsville, Ill.

/ Brian Munoz/St. Louis Public Radio Workers attempt to clear debris as part of a search and rescue operation at an Amazon Distribution Hub in Edwardsville, Ill.

Mark Humphrey / AP Damage from a tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Mayfield, Ky.

/ Brandon Clement - WxChasing Tornado debris in Mayfield, Ky.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images A Kentucky National Guard helicopter surveys the tornado damage near Mayfield Consumer Products on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky.

Brett Carlsen / Getty Images A classic Chevrolet sits amidst a tornado destroyed building on Saturday in Mayfield, Ky.

Cheney Orr / Reuters People work at the scene of a train derailment after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes in Earlington, Ky.

Cheney Orr / Reuters A derailed train is seen amid damage and debris.