Our 11 most-read global pandemic stories of 2021

For the second year in a row, the global pandemic has dominated our blog — and our readers' attention.

Our top COVID stories reveal the ever-changing nature of the crisis. In February, readers were curious about India's mysterious drop in cases, which spiked again — creating another popular story — in spring. In summer, people wanted to read about the delta variant, only to shift focus to omicron in winter. All the while, readers wanted to know: were vaccines and masks still effective against all the coronavirus mutations?

This list of stories, says NPR correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff, "really shows how so much has happened in just a year."

"Last December, we were still doubtful the variants would change the course of the pandemic," she adds. "Here we are 12 months later, still fighting the delta surge and facing another variant that looks even more contagious."

From the 321 global health and development stories posted on our blog in 2021, here are the 11 most popular COVID stories, ranked by page views.

What happened? Here are six lessons learned from Israel's experience — and one looming question for the future of the pandemic. Published August 20, 2021

Scientists have evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is circulating in white-tailed deer in the U.S. They say the findings could essentially dash any hopes of eliminating the virus in the U.S. — and the world. Published Nov. 10, 2021

Scientists looked at a possible link between mutations in the U.K. and South Africa — and those in a patient in Boston who had living, growing virus in his body for five months. Published Feb. 5, 2021

India's COVID-19 caseload plummeted to record lows in February. Now a startling spike is causing health systems — and possibly law and order — to break down. What went wrong? Published April 22, 2021

That's how some scientists describe the findings of a series of studies looking at the antibodies created by individuals who were infected by the coronavirus and then had an mRNA vaccine. Published Sept. 7, 2021

Pandemic predictions have been made — and then things would change. But based on models and studies (including a 1980s test that squirted virus up human noses), researchers have a new endgame thesis. Published Oct. 29, 2021

New research from China suggests people infected with the delta variant have, on average, about 1,000 times more virus in their respiratory tracts than those infected with the original strain. Published July 21, 2021

The variant has spread through South Africa with remarkable speed — and been detected in at least 60 other countries. Specialists are trying to figure out the next stage for this unwelcome variant. Published Dec. 10, 2021

In small studies in South Africa and in Germany, the results indicate a marked decrease in the ability of vaccines to neutralize this variant. But there are other findings that are encouraging. Published Dec. 8, 2021

From 100,000 cases a day in September, India was down to about 10,000 a day early this year. Is it climate? Demographics? Mask mandates? Scientists are looking for answers. Published Feb. 1, 2021

There are N95s, the top of the line in terms of protection. There are KN95s, which you can buy easily — except quality may vary. But early this year, South Korea's KF94 masks began getting a lot of buzz. Published Jan. 22, 2021

