© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in the U.S. after leaving Romania

By Greg Allen,
Michel Martin
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:06 AM MST

Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania, have arrived in Florida after their travel restrictions were lifted.

Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR News
Greg Allen
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.