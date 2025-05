Abby Andre, a former Department of Justice attorney, now a doctoral fellow at Ohio State University, has created an online map to track the impacts of government cuts.

The Impact Map provides data on policy, funding, and workforce changes and their localized effect across the country.

Andre, founder and director of The Impact Project, joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR