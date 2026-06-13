COMIC: How excessive heat kills and how to stay safe

Of all extreme weather conditions, heat is the deadliest. Human bodies have a natural cooling system — sweat — but that system can do only so much in high temperatures and humidity.

But how exactly does heat kill? Here's the science behind what happens to the body in extreme temperatures, including the three main ways heat can shut down vital systems, as well as tips to stay safe, cool down and fend off heatstroke.

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

/

This comic was written and illustrated by Connie Hanzhang Jin, based on reporting by Maria Godoy. It was edited by Carmel Wroth and Alyson Hurt.

Copyright 2026 NPR