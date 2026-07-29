Dr. Fauci grilled by Rand Paul and other Senate Republicans over COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci refused to answer questions on the origins of COVID-19 from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, accusing committee chair Sen. Rand Paul of having an “unhinged obsession” with him.

Under questioning, Fauci, who served as the federal government’s top infectious disease expert for decades, invoked his constitutional right under the Fifth Amendment not to incriminate himself.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Atlantic staff writer Katherine J. Wu about her latest article, “The Unmaking of Anthony Fauci.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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