NPR News Will you get $5,000 to do the news quiz? No. But will it be fun? Maybe NPR | By Holly J. Morris Published September 11, 2026 at 3:01 AM MDT Facebook Email Print Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and York Management; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesFrom left: Lonnie Griffith Bunch III, the president, Nichelle Nichols aka Uhura. This week, President Trump made a dubious offer. And if you know what it is, you'll get at least one question right! Copyright 2026 NPR Loading... A Flourish data visualization