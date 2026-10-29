GDP report to give insight before Election Day. And, Israel's election is deadlocked

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Today's top stories

As Election Day approaches, data suggest that the focus is now less on whether a Democratic wave will happen and more on its potential magnitude. Democrats continue to invest in competitive Republican-dominated races, and Republicans are matching those efforts. An NPR analysis found 70 districts where both Democrats and Republicans are investing more than six figures in their final messaging. These are the races to watch.

Charlie Neibergall / Getty Images A worker holds I Voted Today stickers during early voting on October 14, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa.

🎧 Former President Barack Obama campaigned last night in Georgia for Democrats , highlighting the high cost of living and how Trump's policies contribute to rising prices, NPR's Stephen Fowler tells Up First . Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is likely to win the Senate race, while Georgia's governor race remains uncertain. Millions have already cast their votes early, and Fowler says data show increased turnout among Latino and young voters in Democratic areas, as well as among non-supervoters, who typically don't participate in primaries. The trend creates some uncertainty around what the final electorate will look like, and indicates that Republicans will have to rely on a large Election Day turnout to stay competitive, Fowler says.

, highlighting the high cost of living and how Trump's policies contribute to rising prices, NPR's Stephen Fowler tells . Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is likely to win the Senate race, while Georgia's governor race remains uncertain. Millions have already cast their votes early, and Fowler says data show increased turnout among Latino and young voters in Democratic areas, as well as among non-supervoters, who typically don't participate in primaries. The trend creates some uncertainty around what the final electorate will look like, and indicates that Republicans will have to rely on a large Election Day turnout to stay competitive, Fowler says. ➡️ A federal judge has denied the Department of Justice's emergency request to halt the processing of ballots for 20,000 individuals it identified as "likely" noncitizens. The department filed a notice that it is appealing the decision.

to halt the processing of ballots for 20,000 individuals it identified as "likely" noncitizens. The department filed a notice that it is appealing the decision. ➡️ Across the U.S., voters will see 145 statewide ballot measures on the November ballot, according to Ballotpedia. Key themes include abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, taxes, and voting.

on the November ballot, according to Ballotpedia. Key themes include abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, taxes, and voting. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

Americans will receive a final reading on the country's gross domestic product and the state of inflation today before next week's midterm election. The report will show whether the economy grew faster in the summer compared to spring. Economists expect GDP to be higher, but some say the growth feels delicate.

🎧 The tech industry's continued investment in artificial intelligence and consumer spending are driving the GDP, NPR's Stephan Bisaha says. But economist Mark Zandi tells him it's a "very, very fragile growth." Zandi blames inflation for this sense of fragility. Consumer prices rose 3.7% in September from a year earlier, and prices are outpacing wage growth. After keeping interest rates steady yesterday, the Fed will be paying close attention to today's inflation reading from the Commerce Department.

Israel's election is in a deadlock. More than 90% of the votes have been counted, and no candidate has a clear path to forming a coalition. Parties need 61 seats in parliament for a majority. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies have secured 53 seats, while his top rival Gadi Eisenkot and his allies have garnered 48.

🎧 NPR's Daniel Estrin says there are several options for breaking the impasse. Eisenkot's camp could win by partnering with Arab-led parties, which recently secured a record 19 seats in parliament, NPR's Daniel Estrin says. But this partnership seems unlikely due to the political risks. Estrin says Arab political leaders in Israel have been demonized. Israel could hold repeat elections, but Eisenkot doesn't want that because the opposition would have a hard time getting votes a second time. Estrin says Eisenkot will be under pressure to enter a unity government with Netanyahu, especially if Israel launches a new war with Iran.

A lawsuit filed yesterday against the Department of Education alleges that the Trump administration is illegally refusing to follow the rules of a program known as "closed school discharge." For more than three decades, federal law has required the U.S. Secretary of Education to cancel debts for qualified borrowers when their schools close unexpectedly. Student Defense, a nonprofit borrower advocacy group, filed the suit on behalf of potentially thousands of borrowers. The Education Department told NPR it stands by its implementation of the program.

Today's listen

Erika Goldring / Getty Images for Americana Music Bernie Taupin speaks onstage during the Keynote Conversation: Bernie Taupin and Brandi Carlile during AMERICANAFEST 2026 at The Embassy Suites Nashville on Sept. 16, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bernie Taupin is Elton John's lyricist on nearly every album. Now, for the first time in 40 years, he's stepping into the spotlight. His new album, The Sea Has No Mercy, features a collection of songs entirely written and sung by him. Taupin admits that until recently, he hadn't considered writing for himself, but now he's ready to share his own musical voice. He tells Morning Edition's A Martínez that more so than a songwriter and a lyricist, Taupin thinks of himself as a storyteller. Listen to snippets of the album and hear about how Taupin has been able to keep his and John's relationship so strong.

Life advice

Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images Medicare chief Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at an event announcing the artificial intelligence website, America.gov in Washington, D.C., last month.

Medicare's open enrollment window runs through Dec. 7. More than half of Americans in Medicare choose a Medicare Advantage plan, which is run by private insurers instead of the federal government. Medicare Advantage is popular because it covers dental and vision, often with lower premiums than traditional Medicare. But private carriers can pick and choose where it's offered, and withdraw from unprofitable communities. Over the last three years, insurers have left regions on an increasingly large scale, according to recent JAMA research. Here are some tips to help navigate Medicare open enrollment this year:

➡️ Check if your Medicare Advantage plan is still offered. Plans closing should have sent letters in early October. You can also log in to Medicare.gov to verify your plan's status.

➡️ Try calling your state's State Health Insurance Assistance Program. It's free, federally mandated and offers unbiased information on all options. Visit shiphelp.org to find your state's program.

➡️ Look for local Medicare counseling services. Brokers can be helpful, but make sure to choose one who discusses all your options, including traditional Medicare and supplemental plans.

➡️ Double-check anything you see on Medicare's Plan Finder with your doctor's office or other Medicare assister.

➡️ Be cautious about sharing your personal information, such as your phone number. Some online agencies may sell it, leading to spam calls and potential scams.

3 things to know before you go

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images North America COLMA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Ford pickup trucks are displayed on the sales lot at Serramonte Ford on January 06, 2026 in Colma, California.

American automakers reported increased revenues for the third quarter but face serious challenges. They are paying more for key components like computer chips, steel and copper, as well as higher transport fuel costs. A hacking group breached the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's personnel files yesterday, exposing the names, phone numbers and addresses of over 40,000 DHS agents and associates, including those in undercover operations. The Department of Health and Human Services announced a new policy that will let small compounding pharmacies make six peptides that haven't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.



This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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