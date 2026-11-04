Hasan Piker says Democrats must craft a 'resilient' and 'easily identifiable' party platform

Updated November 5, 2026 at 5:43 PM MST

Hasan Piker, a California-based far-left streamer, followed Tuesday's midterm election from his computer chair, streaming the night for his 3.1 million Twitch followers.

"We were libbing out, to say the least," he told Morning Edition.

Piker is one of the most-followed online political commentators in the US. The 35-year-old streamer goes by HasanAbi on Twitch, and he is popular among young men with far-left, or even socialist, beliefs. He describes his audience as, "more radical than most."

The streamer has been closely associated with Michigan's Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and they even campaigned together in the primaries. His connection to several political candidates has sparked controversy, he said.

Piker emphasized that every part of the Democratic coalition played their part on election day — from his streaming audience to independent and swing voters to the voters in the suburbs." He pointed to the results as evidence of "complete party unity"

Now that Democrats will control Congress, Piker said he wants them to investigate the Trump administration and unearth corruption to bring accountability to the White House. And he stressed the importance of the party focusing on policies that reflect the concerns of voters..

"We also need to have a resilient platform that is easily identifiable, with key policy agenda items that focus on the material realities," Piker said.

While speaking with NPR's Michel Martin, Piker discussed how he encouraged civic engagement, his critiques of President Trump's performance in the White House, and his hope for the future of the American government.

Listen to the full interview live by clicking on the blue button above.

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