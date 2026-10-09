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Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s Talk about paying New Mexico’s lawmakers

By Jeanette DeDios
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:23 PM MDT
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The House Chambers inside the Roundhouse on Jan. 10, 2024.
Anna Padilla
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Source NM
The House Chambers inside the Roundhouse on Jan. 10, 2024.

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/15, 9am: With election day less than three weeks away, knowing who and what will be on your ballot is key to making informed decisions. In addition to choosing which candidates to vote for, New Mexicans will also decide whether state legislators, who currently work for free, should be paid during the legislative session. New Mexico remains the only legislature in the country that does not give its lawmakers a salary.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will be talking to current and former lawmakers, activists and policy analysts to discuss the pros and cons of this amendment. We’ll ask how lawmakers are dealing with a lack of pay and its impact on their families, and why other legislators see their position as a duty best served unpaid.

And we want to hear from you: what questions do you have on this and other constitutional amendments? Do you think lawmakers should have a salary? Why or why not? Leave us a voice message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866, Thursday morning at 9am.

Resources and sources:

Pro-con guide on Constitutional Amendments - Legislative Council Service

House Joint 5- Legislative Compensation (Constitutional Amendment 4)

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Let's Talk New Mexico 2026 Electionconstitutional amendmentpay lawmakers
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Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org.
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