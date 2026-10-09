Let’s Talk about paying New Mexico’s lawmakers

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 10/15, 9am: With election day less than three weeks away, knowing who and what will be on your ballot is key to making informed decisions. In addition to choosing which candidates to vote for, New Mexicans will also decide whether state legislators, who currently work for free, should be paid during the legislative session. New Mexico remains the only legislature in the country that does not give its lawmakers a salary.

On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we will be talking to current and former lawmakers, activists and policy analysts to discuss the pros and cons of this amendment. We’ll ask how lawmakers are dealing with a lack of pay and its impact on their families, and why other legislators see their position as a duty best served unpaid.

And we want to hear from you: what questions do you have on this and other constitutional amendments? Do you think lawmakers should have a salary? Why or why not? Leave us a voice message below, email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866, Thursday morning at 9am.

Resources and sources:

Pro-con guide on Constitutional Amendments - Legislative Council Service

House Joint 5- Legislative Compensation (Constitutional Amendment 4)