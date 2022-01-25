© 2022 KUNM
2022 Session - Ep. 1, The Executive and the Legislature

Published January 25, 2022 at 5:19 AM MST
MLG State of State 2022
Jim Weber/AP
/
Pool Santa Fe New Mexican
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers the State of the State address during the 56th legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M. Her State of the State address was delivered live but remote from her office as lawmakers gathered in their chambers at the state capitol. (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool)

This is the introduction to the latest from the "Your New Mexico Government" podcast. Over the next four weeks we’ll check in with journalists, lawmakers, and other stakeholders about what’s going on in our state capital during the 2022 legislative session and we invite you to join us. This is a collaborative effort from KUNM radio, New Mexico PBS and the Thornburg Foundation, with the goal of making government more transparent and accessible to our listeners. We’ll cover the big topics, from crime and education to environment and oil production, as they come up in the legislature to keep you informed and ready for civic participation. And of course, since this year’s session is only 30-days long we’ll have to keep an eye on the budget; crafting one for next year is the primary duty of lawmakers in even-numbered years. So please, keep up with us over the next month by following #YNMG on social media, and by listening to KUNM radio and watching New Mexico PBS. Also find us wherever you get your podcasts.

Today’s episode is going to be a little different from what we’ll bring you going forward. Since the legislature is just getting down to business we’re going to start with a preview show with highlights of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State speech from January 18, then some clips from journalists and Legislative Finance Committee Director David Abbey from January 20th’s "Let’s Talk New Mexico" on KUNM. You can also read the transcript of the governor’s speech that’s been annotated by journalists from around the state for context and fact checking.

You can reach us at YNMG@kunm.org.

