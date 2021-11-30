-
This year, New Mexico began allowing voters to register or update their registration immediately before casting their ballot on Election Day. That…
Early voting is underway for the Nov. 2 local elections across the state. While most municipalities have opted to participate, close to a third have not,…
Election day is Nov. 2, but the early voting period kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 5, for the 2021 local elections across New Mexico. Regular Local Elections in…
Let’s Talk New Mexico 9/30 8am: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. Lines are being redrawn for the U.S. House, state…
Earlier this month, KUNM reported about an online portal, Districtr, where New Mexicans can draw and submit their own maps to the Citizen Redistricting…
As New Mexico redraws the district boundaries for its state legislature, U.S. House and Public Education Commission, pueblos across the state are…
The once-a-decade redistricting process is underway in New Mexico. The Citizen Redistricting Committee, newly-established under the 2021 Redistricting…
Almost exactly one year ago former executive producer Marisa Demarco and host Khalil Ekulona were developing NoMoNo using what we learned from the…
Following last year’s Census, New Mexico lawmakers will redraw congressional and state legislative districts this fall. A coalition of community…
For more than a year now, this show has been keeping pace with changes large and small, noting them and documenting them. It’s about looking closely and…