2022 Session - Ep. 3, Housing and the Unhoused

On Episode 3, we talk about housing issues in front of the legislature this session. From helping people who are unhoused to addressing the lack of affordable homes in New Mexico, we have a serious problem without an easy or quick solution. There are some lawmakers who are trying to help though. We’ll discuss some of the bills that have been filed so far with reporter Alice Fordham. She’s new with KUNM, but has a lot of experience reporting around the world and on challenging topics. And she’s gung-ho on covering the challenges of helping New Mexico’s unhoused people.

And we're glad you're with us, too. Reach out by email at YNMG@kunm.org if you'd like to pitch a topic for an upcoming show or get our attention on other legislative news.

Make sure you listen all the way through today. After the chat with Alice we’ll do a quick catch-up on some of the more impactful legislation that’s moved or stalled this week.

