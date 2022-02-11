2022 Session - Ep. 9, A Failure to Communicate

Our state is home to quite a few under-served and underrepresented communities, like our 23 Indigenous tribes and our sizable immigrant communities. Their neighborhoods tend to not get the resources they need for infrastructure issues, or to fund the public services most of us take for granted. Perhaps the most basic need is the ability to communicate what our needs are. Today on #YNMG we’ll talk about language access. New Mexico does an OK job with Spanish speakers, but that leaves out so many people who need help and can’t overcome the communication barriers that keep them from aid.

Our guest today is Yasmin Khan, a reporter from KUNM radio who has dedicated much of her life to helping shine light on under-served communities. Earlier this week she hosted KUNM’s “Let’s Talk New Mexico'' where she talked to advocates for language accessibility and people who are suffering because of a lack of translation services. She’s also recently covered Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and basic income support for immigrant families. We’ll touch on all of these and some related bills moving around the legislature in today’s conversation.

Legislation Discussed In This Episode:

HB 22 Limited English Access To State Programs

HB 213 Public Peace, Health, Safety & Welfare (Child Tax Credit)

SB 12 AG Office For Missing Indigenous Persons

SB 13 "Missing in New Mexico Event"

SM 18 Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women



