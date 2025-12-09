NMDOH recommends hep B vaccine for all newborns despite federal guidance

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that it “continues to strongly recommend” hepatitis B vaccinations for all newborns. The announcement comes after federal guidance issued Friday that it’s not necessary if the mother tests negative for the virus.

DOH officials said because the state updated protocols surrounding vaccine recommendations, the announcement means the hepatitis B vaccine will still be covered by most insurance including Medicaid.

NMDOH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham, said for decades the hepatitis B vaccine has been proven safe and effective at protecting children from infections, especially in settings like day care and schools where others may not know they are infected.

DOH officials said their recommendations are in line with other professional organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the president of which called the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “irresponsible and purposefully misleading. ”

Since 1991, when the vaccine was recommended for all newborns, DOH said infections have decreased in children and teens by 99%.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has been in the spotlight as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed and replaced all previous members , installing people with a history of vaccine skepticism.

In response the State of New Mexico issued new pharmacy protocols , which allowed pharmacists to use guidance from other bodies like the New Mexico Department of Health.

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

