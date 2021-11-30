-
States around the Mountain West are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, and it’s started to affect some tribes, too. The Navajo Nation’s increase in cases is modest compared to surges in states like Arizona, though.
Low vaccination rates make many counties in the Mountain West especially vulnerable to the COVID-19 delta variant right now, according to data from the public health research group PHICOR. That’s prompting tough new action from some state and federal officials.
The pandemic made us press pause on a lot of life’s special moments. Vacations. Graduation parties … and weddings. But as the country continues to reopen and more people get vaccinated, marriages and ceremonies are surging this summer … including in America’s wedding capitol… Las Vegas.
"There's A Lot Of People Out There Like Me." Immunosuppressed May Not Get Same Protection From COVIDThose living with compromised immune systems are facing a double whammy with the region's low vaccination rates and the possibility that the COVID-19 vaccine may not offer them the same protection as their peers.
Let’s Talk New Mexico 7/1 8am:Most of our state’s COVID-related restrictions are set to lift on Thursday, July 1st, and many New Mexicans will be…
After a failed attempt last year, Colorado lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it harder to get a vaccine exemption for school children.
At a hearing last weekend about a Colorado bill on vaccination, Dr. Reginald Washington had originally planned to make several urgent points in support of the bill.
This post was updated May 1 with additional information It's World Immunization Week , but there's evidence that vaccinations are down as checkups get...
The Children's Hour, 11/24, Sat 9a: Tis the season for the flu and colds, but some of the sicknesses that kids get can be prevented with vaccinations. Dr.…