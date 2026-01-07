Traveller possibly exposed people to measles at Albuquerque hotel

Although New Mexico’s measles outbreak is officially over, people could have been exposed to the virus by an out-of-state traveller who stayed at an Albuquerque hotel in late December. On Tuesday the Department of Health announced the exposure incident at the Quality Inn near Juan Tabo Boulevard and I-40.

The traveller in question, a South Carolina man, was in the hotel at 450 Paisano Street NE on Sunday December 28 at about 11:45 p.m. until the next morning at 7 a.m., according to the DOH.

Officials urge anyone who might have been there at those times to check their vaccination status, and to be mindful of any measles symptoms for the next three weeks.

NMDOH Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Miranda Durham, says the incident is a reminder that cases are still active across the country, and she reminds the public that vaccines are “the best protection against measles.”

Last year’s measles outbreak was declared over in September in New Mexico with the last new cases being detected in August , bringing the total count to 100 confirmed cases.

Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes followed by a spotty red rash on the head or face that spreads from there.

More information about Measles is on the DOH guidance page , and the department will help connect residents to vaccination resources through its helpline , 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773), and at public health offices .

