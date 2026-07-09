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Attorney general says USDOJ is hindering the state's Epstein investigation

KUNM | By Daniel Montaño
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:24 PM MDT
New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez announced on Dec. 22, 2025 that the state had joined a coalition of AGs suing the Trump administration over its attempts to defund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Source New Mexico
/
SNM
New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez is demanding immediate access to the unredacted Epstein files, and says that by denying access, the U.S. Department of Justice is hindering the state's investigation into allegations of crimes at Epstein's former home in New Mexico, the 10,000 acre Zorro Ranch. File photo from Dec. 22, 2025

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a letter Thursday the federal government is withholding access to the full unredacted Epstein files, hindering the state's investigation into Epstein's alleged crimes here.

State officials confirmed with KUNM that Torrez has not ruled out legal action if the U.S. Department of Justice continues to be uncooperative, but he said he hopes the records will be voluntarily released.

In a letter to federal officials demanding immediate access to the files, Torrez said he initially

requested the unredacted files back in late February, more than 130 days ago.

The letter is addressed to acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Deputy Attorney General Diego Pestana, who made a name for themselves in the Epstein case when they interviewed Epstein accomplice Ghislane Maxwell in an extensive, multi-day interrogation.

In the letter, Torrez went on to say ,“records in the USDOJ's custody contain the names of survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and other individuals whose identities are essential to the NMDOJ’s ability to fulfill its obligation to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct occurring within this State.”

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
Tags
Public Health New Mexico Raúl TorrezNew Mexico Department of JusticeU.S. Department of JusticeJeffrey EpsteinZorro Ranch
Daniel Montaño
Daniel Montaño is a reporter with KUNM's Public Health, Poverty and Equity project. He is also an occasional host of Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Let's Talk New Mexico since 2021, is a born and bred Burqueño who first started with KUNM about two decades ago, as a production assistant while he was in high school. During the intervening years, he studied journalism at UNM, lived abroad, fell in and out of love, conquered here and there, failed here and there, and developed a taste for advocating for human rights.
See stories by Daniel Montaño
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