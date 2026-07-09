Attorney general says USDOJ is hindering the state's Epstein investigation

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a letter Thursday the federal government is withholding access to the full unredacted Epstein files, hindering the state's investigation into Epstein's alleged crimes here.

State officials confirmed with KUNM that Torrez has not ruled out legal action if the U.S. Department of Justice continues to be uncooperative, but he said he hopes the records will be voluntarily released.

In a letter to federal officials demanding immediate access to the files, Torrez said he initially

requested the unredacted files back in late February, more than 130 days ago.

The letter is addressed to acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Deputy Attorney General Diego Pestana, who made a name for themselves in the Epstein case when they interviewed Epstein accomplice Ghislane Maxwell in an extensive, multi-day interrogation.

In the letter, Torrez went on to say ,“records in the USDOJ's custody contain the names of survivors, witnesses, co-conspirators, and other individuals whose identities are essential to the NMDOJ’s ability to fulfill its obligation to investigate and prosecute criminal conduct occurring within this State.”

Support for this coverage comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

