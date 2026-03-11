Mon. 3/9 7p: Espejos Special: History of the Raíces Collective Please join us in celebrating 50 years of the Raíces Collective and 60 years of KUNM when we air a special edition of Espejos de Aztlán on the early days of Raíces. This program was originally aired as a live round-table in 2003, and features the voices of many Collective members who made everything happen. This informative and entertaining special program will be streamed and broadcast in 2 one hour segments starting at 7:00 pm on Monday, March 9th and continuing on March 16th. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about this important part of KUNM’s history!