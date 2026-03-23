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Folk Routes

David Dunaway spins Buddy Guy

By Tony Mora
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:07 PM MDT
Bluesman Buddy Guy
Artist social media site (Meta)
Bluesman Buddy Guy

Sat. 3/28, 10a: Born in 1936 outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Guy brought the gospel singing style to his early recordings, starting in 1958. For the next decade he was arguably the spark behind most of Chicago’s greatest sessions, including the landmark sides with Junior Wells (where he is listed as ‘friendly chap”) on the Delmark label. And as a star for Chess Records. The coalition of artists around him defined classic urban blues, including Otis Spann, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and other greats. His songwriting and fluid blues stylings continue to this day.
 
At times his “fill” guitar breaks left notes hanging in the air, as if unfinished. At other times his guitar seems to probe outward toward the listener, enabling a shelf notes to be understood and appreciated later, in memory. IF you enjoy smooth and savory blues numbers, Buddy Guy and his friends are the secret sauce in many sessions of Chicago blues. If you like this music, these are  the finest examples. If you are not familiar with Chicago blues, this will be a stunning introduction. Guitarists, take heed.

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
See stories by Tony Mora