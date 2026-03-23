David Dunaway spins Buddy Guy

Sat. 3/28, 10a: Born in 1936 outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Guy brought the gospel singing style to his early recordings, starting in 1958. For the next decade he was arguably the spark behind most of Chicago’s greatest sessions, including the landmark sides with Junior Wells (where he is listed as ‘friendly chap”) on the Delmark label. And as a star for Chess Records. The coalition of artists around him defined classic urban blues, including Otis Spann, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and other greats. His songwriting and fluid blues stylings continue to this day.



At times his “fill” guitar breaks left notes hanging in the air, as if unfinished. At other times his guitar seems to probe outward toward the listener, enabling a shelf notes to be understood and appreciated later, in memory. IF you enjoy smooth and savory blues numbers, Buddy Guy and his friends are the secret sauce in many sessions of Chicago blues. If you like this music, these are the finest examples. If you are not familiar with Chicago blues, this will be a stunning introduction. Guitarists, take heed.