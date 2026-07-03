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Folk Routes

Celebrating Independence Day and New Mexico Musicians

By Tony Mora
Published July 3, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
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Joshua Nathanson
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Creative Commons

Sat. 4/7, 10a: Tony Mora celebrates the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day with songs that capture the melodies and acoustic roots of American Folk Music. The first segment will focus on the American Landscape & Journey with songs that paint a picture of America's vast geography, railroads, and travelers. The following segment will illustrate the American Landscape & Journey with songs that paint a picture of America's vast geography, railroads, and travelers.
After that, we’ll hear some songs that have been the vehicle for our country's evolving ideals of liberty and unity regarding Freedom, Justice, and the American Spirit. And to wrap up the first hour of today's program, we’ll hear from some contemporary voices carrying the torch of traditional storytelling of modern Folk & Americana Celebrations.

The second hour of the program will highlight New Mexico Folk musicians; their music and of course the accolades that come along with all the wonderful music produced in the "Land of Enchantment."

Folk Routes
Tony Mora
Live music producer, promoter, recruiter and performer Tony Mora brings a lifetime of musical experience and knowledge to the airwaves as one of the latest D.J. recruits at KUNM. After winning the 2015 New Mexico Music Award for best Bluegrass album and original song with his band the Lost Howlin’ Coyotes, Tony has since focused his efforts on promoting and producing musical events ranging from intimate concerts and live streaming events to music festivals. Most recently, Tony has realized a life-long dream of hosting his own music related radio show and has become part of the DJ staff hosting the weekly KUNM program “Folk Routes.”
See stories by Tony Mora