Celebrating Independence Day and New Mexico Musicians

Sat. 4/7, 10a: Tony Mora celebrates the 250th Anniversary of Independence Day with songs that capture the melodies and acoustic roots of American Folk Music. The first segment will focus on the American Landscape & Journey with songs that paint a picture of America's vast geography, railroads, and travelers. The following segment will illustrate the American Landscape & Journey with songs that paint a picture of America's vast geography, railroads, and travelers.

After that, we’ll hear some songs that have been the vehicle for our country's evolving ideals of liberty and unity regarding Freedom, Justice, and the American Spirit. And to wrap up the first hour of today's program, we’ll hear from some contemporary voices carrying the torch of traditional storytelling of modern Folk & Americana Celebrations.

The second hour of the program will highlight New Mexico Folk musicians; their music and of course the accolades that come along with all the wonderful music produced in the "Land of Enchantment."