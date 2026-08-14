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Generation Justice

26.8.09 Honoring Indigenous Rights and Power

Published August 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM MDT

Join us this week and learn about the Pueblo Revolt from an exclusive interview with Brad Louis from the Pueblo of Acoma, and a Re-Air of a GJ segment from 2014 with Producers, "Pauly" and "Brittney", as well as tons of music hand-selected by our youth producers!

Join us this week and learn about the Pueblo Revolt from an exclusive interview with Brad Louis from the Pueblo of Acoma, and a Re-Air of a GJ segment from 2014 with Producers, "Pauly" and "Brittney", as well as tons of music hand-selected by our youth producers!

Generation Justice
  1. Generation Justice