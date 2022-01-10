Let's Talk hospital staffing shortages

Let’s Talk New Mexico 01/13 8am: Nearly a quarter of hospitals across the country report critical staffing shortages as the omicron variant surges. New Mexico hospital officials are warning emergency rooms are overwhelmed and the situation is likely to get worse. Meanwhile many hospitals are relying on traveling nurses to fill staffing gaps, but that’s not a permanent solution. It’s the latest iteration of a pandemic that has exacerbated an existing shortage of nurses and health care workers in New Mexico. On this week’s Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll talk with hospital officials, advocates and nurses and we want to hear from you. Are you working in healthcare and feeling burned out? What changes do you want to see? Are you a traveling nurse? Why did you decide to go that route? Have the staffing and bed shortages meant you had trouble getting care for yourself or a loved one? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org , Tweet to us with the hashtag #LetsTalkNM or call in live during the show at (505) 277-5866.

