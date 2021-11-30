-
State health officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, that as COVID-19 cases continue to spike, New Mexico has an unprecedented waiting list for ICU beds…
The Mountain West is facing a hospitalization crisis, and even states that cracked down early are feeling the effects of those that didn't. In...
In episode 34, we discover how prepared hospitals and health care facilities in New Mexico really are. And we go all over the state for this one. We hear…
In episode 28, we talk to parents about what it's like to become the primary educators of their kids—and to be at home with them pretty much around the…
Hundreds of hospitals around the country—even the famous Mayo Clinic—are being fined in 2016 because of safety concerns, and six in New Mexico will be…
Some of the nurses at the University of New Mexico Hospital say they are understaffed, overworked and overlooked by the hospital’s management.At a press…
KUNM Call In Show 8/27 8a: Advocates around the state are working to help new moms who want to breastfeed make it happen. They’re embarking on campaigns…
Moms and hospitals around the state are working to figure out what can be done to support breastfeeding. It’s all about re-normalizing an ancient and…
Before you try a new restaurant, you might check out reviews to see what other customers thought of the place. Now you can do that with hospitals, too.…