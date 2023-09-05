© 2023 KUNM
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about repatriating Native American remains

By Megan Kamerick
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:19 PM MDT
Judy Gallagher via Flickr
/
CC BY 2.0

Let's Talk New Mexico, 9/7 8am: For more than two centuries, museums and universities have kept collections of Native American human remains in the name of science. A recent ProPublica report found that despite the promise of the 1990 Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), institutions have continued to hold and use indigenous remains in research projects aimed at things like dating cultivation of corn and showing when migration routes were active.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll explore the use of Native American remains for academic purposes and the challenge of getting remains returned to their homelands, and we want to hear your thoughts.

Is it moral to use Indigenous remains for research? What about if the remains are destroyed in the process? When, and how, should they be returned to their tribal communities? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message on your computer by clicking the button below, or call in live during the show Thursday morning from 8 to 9.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
