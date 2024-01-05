Let's talk about New Year's resolutions

Let’s Talk New Mexico 1/11, 8a: It’s that time of year when we think of resetting, making plans, maybe even some New Year’s resolutions. We plan to get fit, lose weight, learn a new skill, go to a new destination, read more, scroll less, make more money, save more money. But at least one poll found that the average resolution lasts just over three months.

So how do we make changes and plans that work for us, that will last past those first heady weeks of a new calendar? On this week’s episode we talk with coaches and trainers about tips for finding what works. And we’d love to hear from you! Have you made resolutions? Have you found things that keep you engaged with the changes you want to make? Have you given up entirely on making resolutions? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message for us here by clicking the mic below or call in live during the show at 505-277-5866.

Guests:

