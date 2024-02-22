© 2024 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about aging and long-term care

By Megan Kamerick
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:41 PM MST
Let's Talk New Mexico 2/29, 8am: A recent series by KFF Health News and the New York Times found that roughly 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 every day until 2030. Most expect to live into their 80s and 90s as the price tag for long-term care explodes, outpacing inflation and reaching a half-trillion dollars a year, according to federal researchers.

Our country has no comprehensive system of long-term care, unlike other industrialized countries and it’s getting more difficult and expensive to buy long-term care insurance. The elder care sector of home health, assisted living and nursing homes is plagued by labor shortages and spots in assisted living facilities have become unaffordable for most people. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll speak with one of the reporters who published this series, and we’ll hear from state officials and others on resources available here.

Are you worried about your future when you’ll need more care? Are you a caregiver or trying to navigate all this for aging parents or other relatives? What policies do you think we need to ensure we’re caring for our elders with dignity? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voice memo by clicking on the link below or call in live Thursday morning at 8 at (505) 277-5866.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
