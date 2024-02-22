Let's talk about aging and long-term care

Let's Talk New Mexico 2/29, 8am: A recent series by KFF Health News and the New York Times found that roughly 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 every day until 2030. Most expect to live into their 80s and 90s as the price tag for long-term care explodes, outpacing inflation and reaching a half-trillion dollars a year, according to federal researchers.

Our country has no comprehensive system of long-term care, unlike other industrialized countries and it’s getting more difficult and expensive to buy long-term care insurance. The elder care sector of home health, assisted living and nursing homes is plagued by labor shortages and spots in assisted living facilities have become unaffordable for most people. On this episode of Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll speak with one of the reporters who published this series, and we’ll hear from state officials and others on resources available here.

