Let's talk nuclear waste production and storage

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) is the nation's only deep geologic long-lived radioactive waste repository. Located 26 miles southeast of Carlsbad, New Mexico, WIPP permanently isolates defense-generated transuranic (TRU) waste 2,150 feet underground in an ancient salt formation.
SAMUEL MOON CHRISTENSEN
/
U.S. Department of Energy
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 7/18 8a: The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Southern New Mexico celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. When it first opened in 1999, there were plans to site other underground repositories around the country, and WIPP would close in 2024. But that has not happened. Last year, state environmental regulators finalized a 10-year permit extension that they said would increase oversight and safeguards, while prioritizing the cleanup of Cold War-era waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

What is the future of WIPP, which was supposed to be a pilot project, especially with more plutonium pit production planned at Los Alamos National Laboratory? How long will WIPP remain open and will it be expanded? Those are some of the questions advocates have for a town hall that will take place on July 22nd with top officials from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration and its Office of Environmental Management.

What questions do you have about the future of nuclear waste production and storage in New Mexico? Email us at LetsTalk@kunm.org, leave a voicemail below, or call in on Thursday during the show at 505-277-5866.

People can also submit questions for the town hall at external.engagements@nnsa.doe.gov

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
