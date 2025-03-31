Let's talk about oil and gas in 2025 legislature

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 4/03/25, 8am: The 2025 New Mexico legislature recently ended and among the 1,100+ bills filed, a handful addressed regulating the state’s cash cow – the oil and gas industry. Most faced headwinds from both sides of the aisle .

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the power of the industry in our statehouse and why legislators may not be willing to change rules for the industry that brings about a third of the state’s total revenue while being the top emitter of greenhouse gases .