Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about oil and gas in 2025 legislature

By Megan Kamerick
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:38 PM MDT
Oil and gas money is all over the New Mexico Roundhouse. It accounts for 35% of the state budget proposal this year and is in the campaign coffers of politicians on both sides of the aisle. It’s within this landscape that debates around expanding or restricting fossil fuel production take place.
Nash Jones
/
KUNM
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 4/03/25, 8am: The 2025 New Mexico legislature recently ended and among the 1,100+ bills filed, a handful addressed regulating the state’s cash cow – the oil and gas industry. Most faced headwinds from both sides of the aisle.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll discuss the power of the industry in our statehouse and why legislators may not be willing to change rules for the industry that brings about a third of the state’s total revenue while being the top emitter of greenhouse gases.

How do you reconcile the competing urgencies of funding our state and fighting climate change? Are there particular regulations you’d like to see when it comes to oil and gas, like required setbacks of extraction sites from schools or higher leasing fees? Email letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link below, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
