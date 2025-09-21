Let's talk about tribal and rural radio

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 9/25/25, 8am: In July, Congress voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) with the Recissions Act of 2025. This cut all federal funding for the CPB, eliminating $1.1 billion in federal support. The CPB passed federal dollars to over 1,200 public radio stations across the country including those serving rural and tribal communities. Stations then used that funding to pay for national programs, freeing other funds for local news, community music shows and emergency alert services.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll ask, how much of an impact will the loss of the CPB be for tribal radio stations? We’ll talk with representatives from local and national stations and discuss what challenges they are facing. What type of services are in jeopardy with the loss of CPB funding? What alternative funds are they looking into? What long-term impacts will these radio stations face without CPB funding?