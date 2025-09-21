© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about tribal and rural radio

By Jeanette DeDios
Published September 21, 2025 at 10:46 PM MDT
Robert Ashworth
/
flickr.com

Let’s Talk New Mexico, 9/25/25, 8am: In July, Congress voted to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) with the Recissions Act of 2025. This cut all federal funding for the CPB, eliminating $1.1 billion in federal support. The CPB passed federal dollars to over 1,200 public radio stations across the country including those serving rural and tribal communities. Stations then used that funding to pay for national programs, freeing other funds for local news, community music shows and emergency alert services.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico we’ll ask, how much of an impact will the loss of the CPB be for tribal radio stations? We’ll talk with representatives from local and national stations and discuss what challenges they are facing. What type of services are in jeopardy with the loss of CPB funding? What alternative funds are they looking into? What long-term impacts will these radio stations face without CPB funding?

Share your thoughts at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the link above, or call in live at (505) 277-5866 Thursday morning at 8.

Let's Talk New Mexico
Stay Connected
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s a former Local News Fund Fellow. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Antennas for media outlets, including KUNM and New Mexico PBS, on Sandia Crest near Albuquerque
  1. New Mexico's public media threatened by Trump cuts