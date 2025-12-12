© 2025 KUNM
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let’s talk end-of-year health risks

By Taylor Velazquez
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:02 PM MST
’Tis the season for holiday parties and time with friends and family, but it’s also one of the busiest times of year for emergency room visits. As we head into the end of the year, hospitals and first responders see a surge in injuries.

Common calls and doctor visits are for things like fall-related injuries during decorating, spikes in winter respiratory infections, holiday stress that can put extra strain on the heart and food poisoning, among many other things.

But how can you stay healthy and still enjoy the holiday season? On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll speak with experts about some risks to consider and how to stay safe. Have you ever ended up in the ER around the holidays for something unexpected? What questions do you have about mitigating the physical impacts of holiday stress? Email us at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
