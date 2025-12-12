Let’s talk end-of-year health risks

’Tis the season for holiday parties and time with friends and family, but it’s also one of the busiest times of year for emergency room visits. As we head into the end of the year, hospitals and first responders see a surge in injuries.

Common calls and doctor visits are for things like fall-related injuries during decorating, spikes in winter respiratory infections, holiday stress that can put extra strain on the heart and food poisoning, among many other things.

