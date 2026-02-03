Let's Talk About the State of Transgender Rights in New Mexico

The Trump administration has made its opposition to gender affirming care a key part of its health policy, with insurers like United HealthCare and Blue Cross Blue Shield subsequently dropping support for certain medication and procedures. But New Mexico laws offer protections based on gender identity, including transgender and non-binary. How will those laws and federal policy interact? And what about the mental health and well-being of those New Mexicans who find themselves in the crosshairs of a hostile federal government?

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be taking a look at threats to transgender rights in New Mexico, and we’ll be talking to the folks who are doing their best to make sure New Mexicans get the care they need.

And we want to hear from you! Are you or someone you care about transgender or gender nonconforming? How are you coping with the current administration’s actions? Who do you turn to support? And what advice do you have for folks who may feel especially vulnerable at this time? Email your questions letstalk@kunm.org , or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 8.

Guests

