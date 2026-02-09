© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk medical malpractice reform

By Taylor Velazquez
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:59 PM MST
Medlegal Advisors

Once again, lawmakers are debating changes to the state’s medical malpractice laws. New Mexico does not cap medical expenses for malpractice and lawmakers raised limits on payouts for non-economic damages in 2021. This session, House Bill 99, will take aim at one area yet to be addressed: punitive damages, or the damages awarded based solely on punishing egregious behavior or gross malpractice.

While punitive damage awards are rare, attorneys often include them in lawsuits. Supporters of malpractice reform point to the threat of unlimited punitive damages are driving up malpractice insurance, making it too expensive for doctors and even advanced nurses to practice medicine in New Mexico. House Bill 99 seeks to cap punitive damages and requires a higher burden of proof, what’s referred to as “clear and convincing” evidence. But opponents push back, raising concerns about patient rights and the growing role of private equity in hospital systems.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll speak with the bill’s sponsors, health care workers, and opponents. How should New Mexico balance access to care with accountability? Have you or someone you love been affected by medical malpractice? Email us at letstalk@kunm.org, leave a voice message by clicking the button below, or call in live Thursday morning at 8.

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico 2026 Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Taylor Velazquez
Taylor is a reporter with our Poverty and Public Health project. She is a lover of books and a proud dog mom. She's been published in Albuquerque The Magazine several times and enjoys writing about politics and travel.
See stories by Taylor Velazquez