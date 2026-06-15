Let’s Talk About the ups and downs of public transportation

After suffering a steep decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, public transportation ridership has been growing steadily over the past several years. ABQ Ride, the state’s largest public transport provider, counted 8 million rides given over 2025, an increase of 11% over 2023.

However, challenges remain. Many New Mexicans see public transportation as a dangerous option, with Denise Muniz Archibeque, an ABQ Ride driver complaining last year to City Council that “Drivers endure verbal abuse, threats, and frequent physical assaults,” and social media is replete with criticisms of the overall cleanliness and efficiency of the system.

This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll be discussing what changes ABQ Ride and other public transportation options in the state are making to help New Mexicans get where they need to go, efficiently, safely and quickly.