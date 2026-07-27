Let's Talk About Disability Pride

Let's Talk New Mexico, 7/30, 9am:July marks Disability Pride month, which celebrates the actions of the activists who successfully rallied in favor of the Americans with Disability Rights Act, which was signed into law by President George H. W. Bush on July 26, 1990. But in addition to festivities like parades and awards ceremonies, it also marks a time for considering what still needs to be done to ensure equal treatment for all, regardless of their different levels of ability.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, We’re finding the pride in disability, and looking at how actions by the current Federal government have put many of the gains made over the last 30 years in jeopardy. We’d love to hear your stories: are you or someone you know dealing with a disability? Do you feel like our society is moving in a positive direction in terms of equal rights and accommodation? What do you think still needs to be done? Email us at LetsTalk@KUNM.org , leave us a message on the speakpipe app below, or call in live during the show, Thursday morning at 9.