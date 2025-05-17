Michal Pollitt host Laura Rebolloso y Las Flores del Valle ahead of the Festival Sefardí

Sat. 5/17 11a. Michael Pollitt host a performance and interview with Laura Rebolloso y Las Flores del Valle, who are performing Sunday as part of the Festival Sefardí -- Albuquerque’s 16th Annual Celebration of the History, Language, and Culture of the “Hidden Jews” of New Mexico, May 16–18, 2025. Performance and interview engineered by Roman Garcia.

The performance takes place May 18, 7:00-8:30PM at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd. NW in Albuquerque.

Born and raised in Veracruz, Laura Rebolloso is a composer and performer, master of the leona and jarana, guitar like instruments from Veracruz. She is well-versed on the music from the region of Veracruz known as son jarocho and has been researching its connections to Spain and Sefardic music. She will be joined by fellow Veracruzano Carlos Arrellano and the singers known as Las Flores del Valle, Carol Vigil and Leil Flores-Dueñas for the Festival Sefardí.

Festival Sefardí is in its sixteenth year celebrating the Sefardic Jews of New Mexico. This year's focus is on the Indigenous experience in New Mexico's Jewish History.

The festival features talks on the Pueblo Revolt of 1680; the Genizaros; Conversos and Indigenous slavery; and Creating a culture of repair in a Jewish context. Plus a bilingual reading of eight great Native American poets who have lived in New Mexico, UNBOUND, a community movement workshop and performance with descendants of enslaved Indigenous people; personal stories told by Sephardic Jews and Genizaros; a bilingual writing circle; creativity break; delicious vegan lunch from Itality Plant Based Foods; an art show with work by the students at the Native American Community Academy; plus Jewish ceremony in Spanish open to everyone and a one of a kind concert featuring the intersection of Son Jarocho and Sefardic music.

This coming weekend, May 16-18. All events take place at Nahalat Shalom, 3606 Rio Grande Blvd NW.

Thanks to Hershel Weiss, Michael Pollitt, Roman Garcia, and Laura Rebolloso y Las Flores del Valle.