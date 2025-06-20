© 2025 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNM Studio Sessions
Studio 505

Andre Lacerda Interviews Sinister Surfer

By Andre Lacerda
Published June 20, 2025 at 1:51 PM MDT
Sinister Surfer at KUNM
Andre Lacerda
Sinister Surfer at KUNM

Tues Jun 17– Andre Lacerda interviews Albuquerque favorite Sinister Surfer about their new album Tropic Psychic and upcoming show June 27th at Sister Bar. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Sinister Surfer
Sinister Surfer
Sinister Surfer

Conjuring a fiendish witches’ brew of rock’n’roll, psychedelia, and surf, Sinister Surfer delivers reverb-rich waves of vintage surf rock and dark, slow-burning melodies soaked in acid. Their new album Tropic Psychic dropped Friday, June 13th — delivering 11 hypnotic tracks drifting between desert nights and dream states. The official album release show is June 27th at Sister Bar.

Thanks to Andre Lacerda, Sinister Surfer, and Roman Garcia.

Tags
Studio 505 Studio 505Studio Sessions
Andre Lacerda
Andre is a seasoned broadcaster who has lived a second life in the marketing/advertising, freelance feature film adaptation and improvisational comedy worlds...Born in Brazil, he has a deep understanding of the multicultural nuances of music, specifically, jazz which is enriched by his strong native fluency in Portuguese, English, and Spanish. Andre joined KUNM in 2017 and is the host of ‘The House That Jazz Built’ on Sundays at 11:00 pm Mountain, ‘All That Jazz’ on Mondays at 12:00pm Mountain and occasionally hosts ‘Afternoon Freeform’ and the ‘Global Music’ show.
See stories by Andre Lacerda