Andre Lacerda Interviews Sinister Surfer

Tues Jun 17– Andre Lacerda interviews Albuquerque favorite Sinister Surfer about their new album Tropic Psychic and upcoming show June 27th at Sister Bar. Engineered by Roman Garcia.

Sinister Surfer Sinister Surfer

Conjuring a fiendish witches’ brew of rock’n’roll, psychedelia, and surf, Sinister Surfer delivers reverb-rich waves of vintage surf rock and dark, slow-burning melodies soaked in acid. Their new album Tropic Psychic dropped Friday, June 13th — delivering 11 hypnotic tracks drifting between desert nights and dream states. The official album release show is June 27th at Sister Bar.

Thanks to Andre Lacerda, Sinister Surfer, and Roman Garcia.