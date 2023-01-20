© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bigsquare1400_copy_0.png
University Showcase

UNM alum works to reclaim Indigenous birthing practices

By Megan Kamerick
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST
Nicole-Gonzales_new.jpeg
Changing Woman Initiative
/
Nicolle Gonzales

University Showcase, 1/20 8a: On this episode we talk with Nicolle Gonzales, She is a nurse-midwife from the Navajo Nation and is an indigenous feminist, published author, inspirational speaker, marathon runner, free-lance consultant and healer on the path. She trained to become a nurse-midwife at the University of New Mexico and was recently recognized for her work by the UNM Native American Alumni Chapter.

Gonzales has dedicated her life to addressing Native American maternal health disparities around access to care while reclaiming indigenous birthing practices and supporting the return of indigenous midwives to communities. Nicolle is the Founder and Midwifery Director at the Changing Woman Initiative, a Native American-led women’s health collective dedicated to renewing cultural birth knowledge. It seeks to empower and reclaim sovereignty of indigenous women’s medicine while creating the country's first Native American birthing center. She was named one of 50 Badass Women in InStyle Magazine

University Showcase
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick