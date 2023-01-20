UNM alum works to reclaim Indigenous birthing practices

University Showcase, 1/20 8a: On this episode we talk with Nicolle Gonzales, She is a nurse-midwife from the Navajo Nation and is an indigenous feminist, published author, inspirational speaker, marathon runner, free-lance consultant and healer on the path. She trained to become a nurse-midwife at the University of New Mexico and was recently recognized for her work by the UNM Native American Alumni Chapter.

Gonzales has dedicated her life to addressing Native American maternal health disparities around access to care while reclaiming indigenous birthing practices and supporting the return of indigenous midwives to communities. Nicolle is the Founder and Midwifery Director at the Changing Woman Initiative, a Native American-led women’s health collective dedicated to renewing cultural birth knowledge. It seeks to empower and reclaim sovereignty of indigenous women’s medicine while creating the country's first Native American birthing center. She was named one of 50 Badass Women in InStyle Magazine