2018 Election

-
Her party recaptured the House Tuesday and Pelosi plans to seek another term as speaker of the House. But Democrats will need to bridge the demands of…
-
The president reacts after Tuesday's Democratic wave in the House and Republican gains in the Senate. Live at 9:30am.
-
Democratic candidate for governor Michelle Lujan Grisham trounced Steve Pearce, winning the seat by almost a hundred thousand votes.At the Democratic…
-
Election night saw gains for New Mexico Democrats. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham won the governorship by a healthy margin, outpacing opponent Steve…
-
Many Democrats here were overjoyed by this election’s blue wave in New Mexico, but lots of people are still concerned about how divided the nation is.At…
-
Libertarians in New Mexico didn’t do so well this election. None of the five candidates running for office here won their races.But Senate candidate Gary…
-
Follow live results from key House, Senate, and Governors races across the country in the 2018 midterm election. We also have New Mexico election results,…
-
Follow live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections, including results and analysis. Get caught up on the latest news. We also have New Mexico election…
-
Get the latest on New Mexico's ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. We also have NPR's live blog with latest election results from…
-
Voters on Tuesday should expect to vote without being hassled, and to be treated courteously. You can push back if your experience is any different, or if…