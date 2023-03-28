Acequias - The Legacy Lives On

Acequias were created and maintained by Native Americans before the Spanish settlers arrived. Centuries later, acequias remain a common conveyance for water all around our state in the face of an unpredictable climate and constant water rights battles. On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll highlight a new film showing how climate change is impacting the health of our acequias and agriculture, and, we'll check in with acequia users and legal experts. Should we be doing more to protect acequias?