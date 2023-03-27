© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
FINALLetsTalkButton.jpg
Let's Talk New Mexico

Let's talk about acequias

By Jeanette DeDios
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:19 PM MDT
Acequias_ArcieChapa.jpeg
Aracely Chapa
Acequias: The Legacy Lives On, directed by Aracely Chapa, shines a light on the importance of acequias in New Mexico.

Let’s Talk New Mexico 3/30 8am: Acequias were created and maintained by Native Americans before the Spanish settlers arrived. These man-made channels were so successful at moving the water that sustained people that they were expanded upon by Europeans to reach more of the arid lands we now call home. Centuries later, acequias remain a common conveyance for water all around our state in the face of an unpredictable climate and constant water rights battles.

In a new documentary film Acequias: the Legacy Lives On, director Aracely Chapa brings attention to the canals through the eyes of farmers, advocates, scholars, lawmakers, journalists and members of the community, highlighting the past, present, and future of acequias and how important they are to farming and local and regional economies.

On the next Let’s Talk New Mexico, we’ll highlight a new film showing how climate change is impacting the health of our acequias and agriculture, and, we'll check in with acequia users and legal experts. Should we be doing more to protect acequias? Do you live near an acequia or count on one for water? Would your community be able to sustain your way of life if they were to go dry? Email LetsTalk@kunm.org or call in live, Thursday morning at 8 on KUNM.

GUESTS:

Tags
Let's Talk New Mexico AcequiasNew Mexico Acequia AssociationWaterDon BustosArcie ChapaPaula GarciaAcequias - The Legacy Lives On
Stay Connected
Jeanette DeDios
Jeanette DeDios is from the Jicarilla Apache and Diné Nations and grew up in Albuquerque, NM. She recently graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2022 where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism, English and Film. She’s currently a part of the Local News Fund Fellowship where she will be working with KUNM-FM and NMPBS during her 9-month fellowship where she will gain hands-on newsroom experience. Jeanette can be contacted at jeanettededios@kunm.org or via Twitter @JeanetteDeDios.
See stories by Jeanette DeDios
Related Content
Load More