We’re at the halfway point of the session, this time talking with reporter Shaun Griswold from Source New Mexico on #YNMG. Source NM has had journalists at the Roundhouse throughout the session watching crime, energy, pandemic relief, and more. Griswold has covered different areas too, but focused on education. We’ll get caught up on the ed bills in front of the legislature and some of the other stories coming from Source NM. Have a listen.

Listen • 21:25