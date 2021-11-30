-
The Children’s Hour 1/11 Sat 9a: What is Anthropology, and how does understanding human evolutionary history help us understand people today?The…
-
The Children's Hour 10/19 Sat 9a: We’re broadcasting live from the Center for New Mexico Archaeology in Santa Fe to celebrate International Archaeology…
-
In one year on average more than 116,000 people in America are shot by guns. These include murders, assaults, suicides and suicide attempts, unintentional…
-
The Children's Hour: Sat 8/18 9a: Take a trip with The Children's Hour to Chaco Canyon. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was the center of Pueblo…