Native American youth make up 15% of the total child population in New Mexico, and they often face more challenges around things like economic wellbeing. A new report called “Being a Good Relative” highlights how these can impact academic achievement, while also why more holistic approaches can help Native students succeed. The study was created by One Generation in partnership with Albuquerque Public Schools. KUNM spoke with Tracie Benally, who is Diné and director of community insights with One Generation.