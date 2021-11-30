-
On Wednesday, the University of New Mexico Board of Regents approved a new official seal design. The decision comes after years of advocacy by Native…
-
Hundreds of students around the state are affected by the Trump administration’s amped-up immigration rhetoric, and teachers are seeing the effects in…
-
KUNM Call In Show 5/25 8a: Call toll-free 877-899-5866. Lawmakers return to Santa Fe Wednesday for a special legislative session devoted to resolving an…
-
The University of New Mexico Board of Regents recently made changes to how UNM’s Health Sciences Center is governed. UNM Hospital, UNM Medical School, UNM…
-
University of New Mexico regents voted Monday, March 14, to put themselves in charge of the Health Sciences Center despite public objections to the sudden…