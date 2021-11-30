Central New Mexico Community College

-
The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled in-person classes for universities and public schools in New Mexico, including crucial hands-on learning for nursing…
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/11 8a: From the film industry to welding to culinary arts, technical training programs can help people find careers. This week,…
Let's Talk New Mexico 5/17 8a: Call now 277-5866. People in the U.S. owe more money on student loans than they do on credit cards. And that student loan…
New Mexico’s been chasing technology firms, but this question always comes up: Are there people here who can do those jobs? A community college program is…
Apprenticeship programs across the country are getting an infusion of cash. The U.S. Department of Labor divided a record $175 million between 46…