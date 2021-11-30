-
In episode 77 we dive into the state’s special legislative session that started today. The primary reason for the emergency meeting is to address the…
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act on Wednesday and a local gun violence prevention group has some concerns. The…
New Mexico’s Attorney General Hector Balderas weighed in this week against a proposed concealed carry bill that’s before Congress. But some local gun…
Roswell city councilors are expected to decide on Oct. 12 if city employees should have the option to conceal carry a weapon on the job.The policy would…