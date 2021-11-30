-
In 2016, thousands of people from many tribal nations converged to support the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota in trying to stop the…
The Encampment Friday 3/24 8a: For almost a year, hundreds of people continuously occupied a strip of land along the Missouri River in North Dakota, in…
A judge ruled Monday, Feb. 13, against temporarily halting the oil pipeline in North Dakota, though court battles are ongoing, and people there continue…
The Army Corps of Engineers gave the OK for a much contested pipeline under the Missouri River in North Dakota. The Standing Rock Sioux tribe intends to…
President Donald Trump signed an executive action on Tuesday approving the Dakota Access Pipeline, which water protectors have been working to stop for…
KUNM Call In Show 12/8 8a: The protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the violent backlash by law enforcement have galvanized many American…
Demonstrators are preparing for winter at their camp in North Dakota, aiming to stop a pipeline that would carry crude oil under the Missouri River from…
Opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline continues to grow beyond its North Dakota roots, with solidarity protests Tuesday in dozens of cities across the…
UNM’s Kiva Club, a Native American issues student club, and a Native American Studies class are holding a demonstration Thursday to show solidarity with…