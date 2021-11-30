Debra Haaland

-
NMPBS Election Special 10/15, 8a: Rep. Deb Haaland (Democrat) is seeking a second term in this year’s First Congressional District campaign, against…
-
Tuesday 8/25, 8a: It's been 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment assured women the right to vote in New Mexico and the rest of the…
-
Tuesday 8/18, 8a: August 2020 marks 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote in the United States. But there…
-
Episode 39 is focused on migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees in our communities, and on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers, which are…
-
Election night saw gains for New Mexico Democrats. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham won the governorship by a healthy margin, outpacing opponent Steve…